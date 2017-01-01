It’s Christmas time again, and that means it’s time for the annual Whiteout Press Christmas Poem. We’re regular people here at Whiteout Press, so our poetry is much like our news. It’s authentic, often sad and heartbreaking, much like the real world most of us live in. This year, compliments of our favorite poet Chris Towsley, we bring you Oxycontin Christmas.
Oxycontin Christmas
Have an Oxycontin Christmas,
and if You come back this year,
Oh by golly it’s no folly,
You’re no longer welcome here.
It’s Christmas number eight this year,
since You left me,
with the kids,
You’re gone but not forgotten,
like when You put things,
on the skids.
You fell in love,
with a bottle of pills,
snorting them like smack.
You kept staying away,
the little boy would say,
"Dad when’s mommy coming back ?"
I would get them fed,
then put him to bed,
and excuses would have to be told.
You would get home late,
in a clandestine state,
after putting Your family,
on hold.
Have an Oxycontin Christmas,
and raise a glass of cheer,
we all remember,
every year in December,
how You left us,
in tears.
I'm not sure what became of You,
I heard You lost Your job.
That will often happen,
when the safe,
gets robbed.
You wrote off the van,
ended up with some man,
and another after that.
Anyone that could keep You,
crushing up and snorting,
that crap.
We did pretty well,
for going through hell,
we forgive You,
in many ways.
But the memory of that call,
You made,
is the one that stays.
So have an Oxycontin Christmas,
and take care,
when You look in the mirror,
because oh by golly,
You'll be sorry,
when Your reflection,
does not,
appear.
Chris Towsley, December 2017
