World Leaders condemn US for giving Jerusalem to Israel
December 9, 2017. Many powerful fundamentalist Christians want Jerusalem to be named the capital of the new Israel because two thousand years of prophecy predict that occurrence will usher in the battle of Armageddon, world war three and the second coming of Christ. Many powerful Zionist Jews want Jerusalem as the Israeli capital because the world’s holiest city is the crown jewel in their ever expanding Jewish state. US President Donald Trump is beholden to both groups.
With the US being the first country on Earth to recognize all of Jerusalem as the Israeli capital, world leaders are unanimously condemning America. Below is a list of quotes from the first 48 hours after President Donald Trump’s announcement that the United States would recognize occupied East Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. The entire world considers East Jerusalem as Palestinian territory, illegally occupied by Israel.
“We believe it is unhelpful in terms of prospects for peace in the region. The British Embassy to Israel is based in Tel Aviv and we have no plans to move it…Jerusalem should ultimately be the shared capital of the Israeli and Palestinian states…We regard East Jerusalem as part of the Occupied Palestinian Territories.” - British Prime Minister Theresa May
“This decision is a regrettable decision that France does not approve of and goes against international law and all the resolutions of the UN Security Council.” – French President Emmanuel Macron
“The German government does not support this position, because the status of Jerusalem is to be resolved in the framework of a two-state solution.” – German Chancellor Angela Merkel
“Jerusalem holy city, unique on Earth. Its future will be defined within the framework of the peace process based on the two states, Israel and Palestine.” – Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni
“I cannot remain silent about my deep concern for the situation that has developed in recent days. And at the same time, I wish to make a heartfelt appeal to ensure that everyone is committed to respecting the status quo of the city, in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the United Nations.”– Pope Francis
“…yield hatred, conflict, violence and suffering.” - Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby
“In this moment of great anxiety, I want to make it clear: There is no alternative to the two-state solution.” – UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres
“The aspirations of both parties must be fulfilled and a way must be found through negotiations to resolve the status of Jerusalem as the future capital of both states.” – European Union’s Federica Mogherini
“The UN has given Jerusalem a special legal and political status, which the Security Council has called upon the international community to respect.” – Denmark UN Ambassador Carl Skau
“It is a powerful blow to the Israeli-Palestinian peace process. This decision opened Pandora's box in the region…The United States has pulled the pin on a bomb ready to blow in the region.” - Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildrim
“Jerusalem is our honor, Jerusalem is our common cause, Jerusalem is our red line.” – Turkish Presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin
“The kingdom expresses great regret over the US President's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. The kingdom has already warned of the serious consequences of such an unjustified and irresponsible move.” - Saudi Arabian Royal Court statement
“…violation of international legitimacy resolutions and the UN Charter…would only fuel further extremism.” – Jordanian King Abdullah
“Recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, ignores the reality on the ground, endorses Israel repressive policies, violates Palestinian human rights and contravenes international law.” – Malaysian Foreign Ministry.
“Indonesia strongly condemns the United States' unilateral recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and asks the United States to reconsider its decision. This could destabilize global security.” – Indonesian President Joko Widodo
“…dangerous escalation and death sentence for all who seek peace.” - Qatar Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah
“Pakistan shares the international outrage and is deeply concerned over the implications of this decision for international peace and security, especially in the Middle East. Pakistan calls upon the UN Security Council to take cognizance of this situation and take steps in accordance with the UN Charter.” – Pakistan Foreign Ministry
“…new adventurism by global oppressors.” – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani
“Once again the United States is isolated globally with no clear strategic gain. And it risks inflaming regional tension and increasing anti-American sentiment.” – Rand Corp Director Dalia Dassa Kaye
“These condemned and unacceptable measures are a deliberate undermining of all efforts exerted to achieve peace and represent a declaration of the United States withdrawal from undertaking the role it has played over the past decades in sponsoring the peace process.” Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas
"It is a declaration of war against our Palestinian people in their holiest of holy places of the Christians and Muslims.” - Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas
In the last 24 hours, a dozen countries including America’s closest allies have called on the UN Security Council to hold an emergency meeting to discuss the inflammatory action by the United States. More concerning, leaders of Muslim nations across the globe are holding their own emergency meeting, to discuss war against Israel and the United States to free East Jerusalem.
