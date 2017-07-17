Study warns Western Men on track to be sterile in 30 Years
October 13, 2017. The largest study ever conducted on the subject of declining sperm counts has confirmed a staggering warning. If declining sperm counts in men remain on track, in less than 30 years males inhabiting North America, Europe and Australia will no longer be able to reproduce. The study calls it, “an urgent wake-up call.”
It used to be a subject limited to conspiracy theorists who warned that the shadowy villains who rule the world were embarking on a plan to save the Earth by exterminating ninety percent of mankind. And as last week’s study from the University of Jerusalem reminds us, sperm counts in Western nations have been steadily plunging toward zero since at least 1973. And the world has known about it for decades.
Exterminating the Western World
Researchers were led by Dr. Hagai Levine of the University of Jerusalem and Dr. Shanna H. Swan from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York. The team also included additional specialists from Brazil, Denmark, Israel, Spain and the United States.
The study revealed that between 1973 and 2011, sperm counts in men from North America, Europe and Australia had dropped 59.3 percent. The data also confirmed that the rate of sterilization is not slowing down. What is most curious is the fact that the study also revealed that sperm counts among men living in Africa, Asia and South America had not declined at all.
Lead researcher, Dr. Hagai Levine warned, “Given the importance of sperm counts for male fertility and human health, this study is an urgent wake-up call for researchers and health authorities around the world to investigate the causes of the sharp ongoing drop in sperm count, with the goal of prevention.”
What is the Cause?
The results of the study beg the question, what is going on in those three Western continents that isn’t going on in the rest of the world? Many experts have theories, and some insist they even have evidence. The study’s co-author, Dr. Shanna H. Swan, mentions one widely suspected cause in the report itself.
“Decreasing sperm count has been of great concern since it was first reported twenty-five years ago,” Dr. Swan writes, “This definitive study shows, for the first time, that this decline is strong and continuing. The fact that the decline is seen in Western countries strongly suggests that chemicals in commerce are playing a causal role in this trend.”
The report goes on to mention revelations from previous studies writing, ‘While the current study did not examine causes of the observed declines, sperm count has previously been plausibly associated with environmental and lifestyle influences, including prenatal chemical exposure, adult pesticide exposure, smoking, stress and obesity.’
Other Theories
One popular male fertility resource gives five overly-simplistic causes of declining sperm counts. They include obesity, alcohol, smoking, heat, and believe it or not, too much sex. A separate document from the Mayo Clinic is a bit more informative.
The Mayo Clinic gives a host of documented reasons for a declining sperm count. They include infections, hormone levels, celiac disease, medications such as antibiotics, steroids, and cancer treatments, exposure to heavy metals, and industrial chemicals such as benzenes, herbicides and pesticides.
If one looks at all the things that cause declining sperm counts in an attempt to discover what all the men on three continents have in common, it isn’t obesity, alcohol, smoking or the heat. And it definitely isn’t too much sex. The one thing all males in those three industrialized continents have in common is a constant exposure to industrial chemicals. If there is a ‘smoking gun’, that’s most likely the culprit.