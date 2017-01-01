You’re probably tired of hearing people talk about how blogging is important for a business to succeed. You’re probably also tired of people giving you all kinds of tips on how to write blogs that are easy to read and even easier to share.
However, what nobody seems to tell you is how to write blogs that sell.
Sure, it’s important they’re easy to read and understand, and it’s always a plus if they’re also easy to share. But, the reason why you started a blog in the first place is to help your business grow, and selling is the only way to do that.
So, how do you get on with writing a blog that’s enticing, engaging and fun, all while promoting your brand and increasing your sales?
Well, it’s not nearly as unmanageable as it might seem. There are many different ways you can approach writing a blog without it sounding too ‘salesy’ or pushy.
Let’s break it down:
1.Use a safe and reliable website builder
What? How does a website builder help a blog sell?
Well, it’s easy. If you company’s website and your blog are well designed, responsive and professional-looking, your words will bear more weight and help you establish yourself as an expert in the field.
Seeing how much thought and effort were put into your website alone will make your readers appreciate what you have to say more, and increase your chances of selling to them.
2.Be yourself
While it might sound cheesy, staying true to yourself will have a significant impact on how well your blogs sell. People are rather good at seeing who’s trying to sound like someone else, and who’s speaking from their heart.
Use your own words and your own experience to describe your product, service or company. Be blunt, straightforward and honest. Don’t try to drown your content with unnecessary descriptions, don’t use complex words and sentence structures that don’t sound natural, and don’t try to copy other people’s style.
3.Don’t try to make something it’s not
Make sure you’re honest about the drawbacks of your product. No need to go on a self-depreciating rampage, but a couple of sentences highlighting the setbacks you’ve faced and the compromises you needed to make are a welcome refreshment.
You can also state that you’re working on improving your product, and guide your readers through all the steps you need to take to get there.
4.Don’t shy away from sharing your knowledge
Your inside knowledge of the industry, as well the massive amount of experience you’ve gained are what sets your business apart from the competition. However, shying away from actually sharing that knowledge with your readers won’t do you any good when it comes to increasing engagement on your blogs.
Teaching them about the ins and outs of your business won’t take away from your success, and it might actually help people and inspire them.
Wrap
Surprised there isn’t some big industry secret on how to write blogs that sell? Well, we were too. As long as you’re staying true to yourself and talking from the heart, there’s no way people won’t appreciate that.