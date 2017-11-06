Donna Brazile - Dems rigged 2016 Election and Russia exposed it
One of many images circulated by Bernie Sanders supporters showing the 2016 Democratic Primary was rigged.
November 6, 2017. Washington, DC. Excerpts from a new book released last week from disgraced former Democratic National Committee Chair Donna Brazile have the Democratic Party and the corporate news industry running for cover. Apparently, both groups spent 2015 and 2016 lying to the American people, rigging the 2016 US election, and successfully framing Donald Trump and the Russians for it.
Those are just some of the immediate take-aways from Donna Brazile’s new book, ‘Hacks: The Inside Story of the Break-ins and Breakdowns that Put Donald Trump in the White House’. Recently released excerpts are causing a fury of outrage on both sides of the political spectrum and across the globe. And so they should.
In just the few released pages from her upcoming book, the former Chair of both the Clinton campaign and the DNC condemns former President Barack Obama for bankrupting and betraying the Party, former DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman-Schultz for destroying the Party, and Hillary Clinton for bribing and subverting the Party.
The real Russian meddling scandal
The shocking revelations of election-rigging by the Democratic Party are historic in their own right. But they also go straight to the heart of the ongoing ‘Russian meddling scandal’. For those who are confused or lost due to a year’s worth of bogus American media coverage, here is a brief summary of the REAL Russian meddling scandal and how Donna Brazile, Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, and Hillary Clinton are at the heart of it.
In 2015, DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman-Schultz agreed to rig the 2016 Democratic Presidential Primary to ensure her good friend and political ally Hillary Clinton would win, regardless of who her opponents ended up being.
Wasserman-Schultz and the DNC handed over control of the entire Party to the Clinton election campaign in exchange for tens of millions of dollars in Clinton cash laundered through local Party offices and then quietly diverted back to the DNC.
According to Brazile’s book, Barack Obama betrayed and bankrupted the Democratic Party by sticking it with millions of dollars of debt and refusing to help pay it back or even help fundraise for it.
Throughout 2015 and 2016, Hillary Clinton, Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, and Donna Brazile worked with members of CNN and other news networks to successfully rig the Presidential debates by giving supposedly secret debate questions to the Clinton campaign in advance.
While the Bernie Sanders campaign complained about unfair treatment by the Party, Democrat leaders publicly denied they were working for the Clinton campaign. Behind the scenes, thousands of emails from dozens of officials showed the rigging of the 2016 Democratic Presidential Primary was the worst kept secret in politics.
WikiLeaks publishes stolen DNC emails showing the Democratic Primary is rigged for Clinton. DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman-Schultz resigns in disgrace. Former DNC Chair Donna Brazile is named the new DNC Chair replacing Schultz.
Enter WikiLeaks and the Russians
Even at the early stages of the 2016 Presidential Election, it was obvious that the election was being rigged by Clinton supporters in the DNC and the national media. But the entire US corporate media industry blacked-out the story and instead gave the American people non-stop coverage of how Donald Trump couldn’t win the nomination, much less the Presidency. While the media insisted the GOP was having a civil war and was in disarray, that was actually a description more fitting for the Democrats.
But all of this was still a secret to most of the American people, until WikiLeaks showed up. Somehow, Julian Assange and WikiLeaks published thousands of DNC emails filled with proof that Schultz, Clinton and other DNC leaders were rigging the 2016 election. But instead of investigating or reporting that fact, the US media instead created a frenzy around the question of, ‘who would dare interfere in an American election?’
WikiLeaks has to this day insisted that Russia was not the source for the incriminating DNC emails. Republicans speculated that they were stolen and given to WikiLeaks by a DNC staffer who reportedly turned up dead just after the emails were published. Then-candidate Donald Trump even jokingly asked Russia to find the tens of thousands of ‘missing’ State Department emails that were destroyed by Hillary Clinton and her staff and were the subject of Congressional inquiries and subpoenas at the time.
That humorous public remark by candidate Trump and the leak of the incriminating DNC emails, presumably by Russian hackers, is the REAL Russian meddling scandal. According to Democrats and the corporate media, rigging the 2016 Election and lying to the American people about it isn’t the crime. The real crime was Donald Trump and the Russians daring to tell Americans the truth about it.
Confessions from Donna Brazile’s new book
While the above is your author’s plain-speak summary of the current scandal and revelations, below are quotes directly from Donna Brazile’s new book. While Brazile deflects all blame and responsibility onto others, it’s worth remembering that she is the person identified in the leaked emails as the one who single-handedly rigged the nationally televised Presidential debates. She is the individual accused of obtaining the debate questions beforehand and secretly supplying them to the Clinton campaign.
“I followed the money. My predecessor, Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, had not been the most active chair in fundraising at a time when President Barack Obama’s neglect had left the party in significant debt. As Hillary’s campaign gained momentum, she resolved the party’s debt and put it on a starvation diet. It had become dependent on her campaign for survival, for which she expected to wield control of its operations.”
“Debbie was not a good manager. She hadn’t been very interested in controlling the party - she let Clinton’s headquarters in Brooklyn do as it desired so she didn’t have to inform the party officers how bad the situation was.”
“Obama left the party $24 million in debt - $15 million in bank debt and more than $8 million owed to vendors after the 2012 campaign.”
“He described the party as fully under the control of Hillary’s campaign, which seemed to confirm the suspicions of the Bernie camp. The campaign had the DNC on life support, giving it money every month to meet its basic expenses, while the campaign was using the party as a fund-raising clearinghouse.”
“Individuals who had maxed out their $2,700 contribution limit to the campaign could write an additional check for $353,400 to the Hillary Victory Fund - that figure represented $10,000 to each of the 32 states’ parties who were part of the Victory Fund agreement - $320,000 - and $33,400 to the DNC. The money would be deposited in the states first, and transferred to the DNC shortly after that. Money in the battleground states usually stayed in that state, but all the other states funneled that money directly to the DNC, which quickly transferred the money to Brooklyn.”
“The states kept less than half of 1 percent of the $82 million they had amassed from the extravagant fund-raisers Hillary’s campaign was holding, just as Gary had described to me when he and I talked in August. When the Politicostory described this arrangement as “essentially…money laundering” for the Clinton campaign, Hillary’s people were outraged at being accused of doing something shady.”
“The agreement - signed by Amy Dacey, the former CEO of the DNC, and Robby Mook with a copy to Marc Elias - specified that in exchange for raising money and investing in the DNC, Hillary would control the party’s finances, strategy, and all the money raised.”
“This victory fund agreement, however, had been signed in August 2015, just four months after Hillary announced her candidacy and nearly a year before she officially had the nomination.”