100 Families, their Stories, their Fight against Child Protective Services
For the past three years, Whiteout Press has documented the ongoing fight of countless parents and grandparents struggling to get their children back from Child Protective Services. While some were simply bad parents, most seemed to be regular decent people. They lost their kids for praying, being vegetarian, home schooling, owning a firearm, being an abuse victim, being depressed, or simply being poor.
Here in one place is every article Whiteout Press has ever published on behalf of parents victimized by DCFS and Child Protective Services. Hopefully, it will help those terrified and desperate parents that are new to the CPS nightmare by sharing others’ experiences. Maybe this effort will even shine a brighter light on the corruption and over-reach of a government agency out of control.
If nothing else, it will remind those heartbroken and desperate parents that they are not alone in this fight. There are 100,000 victimized families out there fighting right alongside them.