Will Democrats stop their Politics of Hate and Violence?
Democrat James Hodgkinson at a local Illinois protest against rich people and Republicans. Hodgkinson unleashed a hail of bullets at 26 Republican Congressmen on Wednesday, injuring 2 and wounding 4 bystanders.
June 16, 2017. Alexandria, VA. (ONN) Whether it’s Kathy Griffin, Snoop Dogg, a Broadway play, or hate-filled progressives online - Democrats’ constant call to assassinate President Trump and Republican Congressmen has been loud and clear. And after weeks of frantic warnings by everyone from political commentator Michael Savage, the Drudge Report, Charlie Daniels and even us here at Whiteout Press, it’s finally happened - a mass assassination attempt on two dozen Republican Congressmen.
The mass shooting targeting Republican Congressmen practicing for a charity baseball game occurred Wednesday at a public park in Alexandria, Virginia. With 50-plus rounds being fired by the shooter and Capital Hill Police, four people were reported shot (including the attacker) with two more injured by shrapnel or other debris.
Targeting Republicans for Assassination
Among the victims are US Rep Steve Scalise (R-LA), a Congressional aide, two police officers, a lobbyist and the shooter. One GOP Congressman reported that moments before, the shooter asked him if the players were Republicans or Democrats. After being told they were Republican members of Congress, the man left and immediately returned and began shooting.
The attacker, identified as James Hodgkinson of Belleville, Illinois, was shot at the scene and pronounced dead at a near-by hospital. The 66-year-old Hodgkinson is described by neighbors and acquaintances as a political activist who volunteered for Democrats and the Bernie Sanders campaign last year and who has had numerous run-ins with police for his violent, gun-related behavior. His neighbors called police on him recently for firing dozens of bullets in his residential neighborhood. And he was accused of firing a shotgun and then pointing it at the face of another victim in a separate recent altercation.
Hodgkinson’s Facebook page was almost immediately deleted by the site, but not before news outlets quoted months worth of his recent posts. One very ominous consistency jumps out - the progressive activist didn’t stand for anything or anyone. He only stood against things. He was motivated almost entirely by hate. Post after post depicts his hatred for President Trump and Republicans in general.
The Progressive Fix is in, again
The biggest question being posed by reporters and dodged by authorities, is did the shooter specifically target Republican Congressmen for assassination? At the first press conference held two hours after the terror attack, authorities inexplicably insisted this was NOT an assassination attempt. Dumbfounded reporters obviously couldn’t believe that statement and repeatedly re-asked if this was an assassination attempt. Officials immediately back-tracked and said they didn’t know yet.
What seems obvious is that the fix is in yet again. Here we are, less than 48 hours after one of the largest mass assassination attempts of American Congressmen in history. And what should be a lead story for weeks has already been replaced by America’s corporate media and their Democrat allies. When Rep. Gabby Giffords was shot by a lone, non-political, mental patient in 2011, the same news outlets gave it all-day coverage for weeks. They even blamed Republicans and their pro-Tea Party beliefs for the shooting.
This time around, news outlets are silencing anyone who attempts to point the finger at Democrats and their repeated public calls for assassination, violence and revolution. In fact, less than 24 hours after one of the largest political assassination attempts in American history, the story mysteriously vanished altogether from two of America’s largest news sources. One glimpse at both Google and Yahoo news feeds yesterday found not one single news report about Wednesday’s mass shooting. Not one story, on either site.
Revolution in the Streets
Try as they will, the Wall Street news corporations can’t black this one out. The damage has already been done. Add this incident to the endless images of white-haired senior citizens being beaten to the ground by hate-filled Democrats for daring to attend a Trump rally, or family-filled cars be rolled over for having a Trump bumper sticker, or police cars being firebombed for protecting a free speech rally, or a mentally disabled child being kidnapped and tortured for three days by four hate-filled Chicago teens who said they did it because of Donald Trump, even though they don’t even know who he is. And let’s not forget the latest example - CNN’s Kathy Griffin holding the decapitated head of the US President.
Will Democrats, progressives and their corporate media allies turn off the hate propaganda now? If not, their call for ‘revolution in the streets’ will continue to manifest into actual acts of revolution, like Wednesday’s mass assassination attempt on two dozen Republican Congressmen.