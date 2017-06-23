Johnny Depp tells Crowd it may be time to Assassinate President
June 23, 2017. Glastonbury, England (ONN). While introducing his 2004 movie The Libertine to an outdoor theater audience of 1,500 in England last night, US actor Johnny Depp shocked the crowd by changing subjects and suggesting “maybe it’s time” for an actor to assassinate a President.
By his own words, Johnny Depp knew he was about to cause an international incident. “By the way, this is going to be in the press and it will be horrible,” he told the crowd, “But I like that you are all a part of it.” He even called out the US President by name asking, “Can we bring Trump here?”
“When was the last time an actor assassinated a President?” Depp continued. With the outdoor audience cheering his question, the actor went on, “Now, I want to clarify, I’m not an actor. I lie for a living. However, it’s been a while and maybe it is time.”
In response, the White House issued the following statement this morning, “President Trump has condemned violence in all forms and its sad that others like Johnny Depp have not followed his lead. I hope that some of Mr. Depp's colleagues will speak out against this type of rhetoric as strongly as they would if this was directed towards a democrat elected official.”
Watch the video here (compliments of BBC and ABC)
Depp’s ill-advised comments come on the heels of CNN’s Kathy Griffin being widely condemned for also promoting the assassination of President Trump by parading around on camera holding up the President’s severed head. Only days after that glorification, a Democratic Party activist and Bernie Sanders volunteer attempted to murder Republican members of Congress as they practiced for a charity baseball game.
For his part, Johnny Depp recently settled accusations against him by his former wife, actress Amber Heard. She had obtained a restraining order against Depp after she and a witness described the actor getting drunk and then physically assaulting Heard. She accused him of being, “extremely angry” and “obsessing over something that wasn’t true”. The two parted ways after a $7 million divorce settlement was reached.
DONATE
Whiteout Press is a FREE independent News Service.
Support Indy-Media - Support Whiteout Press
Donate Here
Whiteout Press is proudly hosted by Bluehost. Start your own Website or Blog. It's cheap and easy!