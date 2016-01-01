 

5 Things to Check before buying Two Wheeler Insurance

Buying a Two Wheeler Insurance can be a little tricky in India. Since it is mandatory for everyone who owns a Two Wheeler to have Insurance, it becomes all the more necessary to know about the various deals available in the market and making an informed decision. It is not advisable to opt for insurance deals that a neighbour, friend or relative uses; it is also not advisable to opt for deals you see on the television or read about in the newspapers. Take your call only after reading their policies, coverage and claims settlement ratio.

There are many other factors involved in placing your safest bet on a two wheeler insurance deal, and therefore, keep in mind the below-mentioned 5 very important points:

1.) Insured Declared Value (IDV): The IDV of your Two Wheeler is calculated by regulating its market value against the depreciation.  With the increase of your Two Wheeler’s age, depreciation increases and the premiums fall. The IDV is, basically, the effectual value of the bike which is payable if it is entirely damaged, lost or stolen.

Here’s the Depreciation Schedule for the Two-Wheeler:

 

Age Of The Vehicle

Less than 6 months

More than 6 months but less than 1 year

More than 1 year but less than 2 years

More than 2 years but less than 3 years

More than 3 years but less than 4 years

More than 4 years but less than 5 years

% Of Depreciation For Fixing IDV of The Two-Wheeler

5%

15%

20%

30%

40%

50%

 

To Remember: The premium of your Two Wheeler depends on its model, city of registration, engine faculty and Coverage Type. The cost of premium differs from city to city, while if your Two Wheeler is higher of price, the premium you will pay for it is higher. Similarly for Engine Faculty, the higher it is, the higher the premium.

Under any circumstance, do not opt for lower IDV to save on the premium, because it might cause insufficient coverage amount in case of a claim.

2.) Coverage – Its Types and Benefits: Under the Motor Vehicles Act 1988, it is binding by law to hold a Third Party Liability Insurance. This cover compensates any person or property injured/damaged through your Two Wheeler. Do remember that it does not cover your Two Wheeler or yourself against any harm or damages. For covering own injury/damage, a comprehensive policy is obtainable in the market which would also safeguard any damage to your Two Wheeler along with the obligatory third party cover. The repair and replacement of definite parts that are made of fibre, glass, plastic and more is calculated on depreciation basis as per the norms laid down by the IRDA. However, with this additional comprehensive cover, there’s no extra hassle.

3.) Determining the Best Premium for Your Two Wheeler Insurance: The premiums for the Third Party Liability Insurance have been laid down by the IRDA itself; however, if it is comprehensive coverage that you are opting for, the premium differs on the basis of the coverage and the reduction/mark down that you are eligible for.

4.) Make a Checklist of the below to avail yourself the Best Rate:

  1. Ensure you get the proper and precise IDV: As already mentioned above, higher the IDV—higher is the premium. This is of utmost importance, be wise in your decision of choosing an IDV.
  2. Do not forget to Avail a No Claim Bonus: Avoid making small claims as you are entitled to up to 50% of mark down on your own damage premium over 5 consecutive claim-free years.
  3. Fit Anti-Theft Devices: Anti-theft devices are easily available in the market and these make you eligible for a little more than usual discount.
  4. Become an AAI member: If you are a member of the prestigious AAI (Automobile Association of India), you are entitled for an additional discount.

 

  1. The Inclusions and Exclusions of your Coverage: The list of inclusions and exclusions can easily be found on the Terms and Conditions page of your Insurance Policy. Read it carefully!

However, find below an enlistment of the major ones.

Exclusions:

a)      Mechanical Breakdown of your Two Wheeler.

b)      Driving without a valid driver's license.

c)      Driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs and other substance use products.

d)      Out of Coverage Geography.

e)      If and when your Two Wheeler is used in or for unlawful purposes.

Inclusions:

a)      As mentioned earlier, Theft.

b)      Riots, Strikes or other Political Proceedings.

c)      Natural Damages due to Earthquake, Flood, Hurricance etc.

d)      External Accidents.

e)      Explosion or Fire.

f)       In Transit by Airplane, Rail, Other Vehicles.

5.) Online Purchase of Insurance Policy and its Benefits – It is advisable to buy your Policy from the Online Market due to the following reasons:

  1. Free and easily accessible platform to compare quotes and evaluate coverage options.
  2. Customer-friendly advisory team to assist with all your concerns and queries.
  3. Flexible and Reliable post-sales services.
  4. Timely assistance with the claims and related queries.

 

