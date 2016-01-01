Buying a Two Wheeler Insurance can be a little tricky in India. Since it is mandatory for everyone who owns a Two Wheeler to have Insurance, it becomes all the more necessary to know about the various deals available in the market and making an informed decision. It is not advisable to opt for insurance deals that a neighbour, friend or relative uses; it is also not advisable to opt for deals you see on the television or read about in the newspapers. Take your call only after reading their policies, coverage and claims settlement ratio.

There are many other factors involved in placing your safest bet on a two wheeler insurance deal, and therefore, keep in mind the below-mentioned 5 very important points:

1.) Insured Declared Value (IDV): The IDV of your Two Wheeler is calculated by regulating its market value against the depreciation. With the increase of your Two Wheeler’s age, depreciation increases and the premiums fall. The IDV is, basically, the effectual value of the bike which is payable if it is entirely damaged, lost or stolen.

Here’s the Depreciation Schedule for the Two-Wheeler: