Buying a Two Wheeler Insurance can be a little tricky in India. Since it is mandatory for everyone who owns a Two Wheeler to have Insurance, it becomes all the more necessary to know about the various deals available in the market and making an informed decision. It is not advisable to opt for insurance deals that a neighbour, friend or relative uses; it is also not advisable to opt for deals you see on the television or read about in the newspapers. Take your call only after reading their policies, coverage and claims settlement ratio.
There are many other factors involved in placing your safest bet on a two wheeler insurance deal, and therefore, keep in mind the below-mentioned 5 very important points:
1.) Insured Declared Value (IDV): The IDV of your Two Wheeler is calculated by regulating its market value against the depreciation. With the increase of your Two Wheeler’s age, depreciation increases and the premiums fall. The IDV is, basically, the effectual value of the bike which is payable if it is entirely damaged, lost or stolen.
Here’s the Depreciation Schedule for the Two-Wheeler:
Age Of The Vehicle
Less than 6 months
More than 6 months but less than 1 year
More than 1 year but less than 2 years
More than 2 years but less than 3 years
More than 3 years but less than 4 years
More than 4 years but less than 5 years
% Of Depreciation For Fixing IDV of The Two-Wheeler
5%
15%
20%
30%
40%
50%
To Remember: The premium of your Two Wheeler depends on its model, city of registration, engine faculty and Coverage Type. The cost of premium differs from city to city, while if your Two Wheeler is higher of price, the premium you will pay for it is higher. Similarly for Engine Faculty, the higher it is, the higher the premium.
Under any circumstance, do not opt for lower IDV to save on the premium, because it might cause insufficient coverage amount in case of a claim.
2.) Coverage – Its Types and Benefits: Under the Motor Vehicles Act 1988, it is binding by law to hold a Third Party Liability Insurance. This cover compensates any person or property injured/damaged through your Two Wheeler. Do remember that it does not cover your Two Wheeler or yourself against any harm or damages. For covering own injury/damage, a comprehensive policy is obtainable in the market which would also safeguard any damage to your Two Wheeler along with the obligatory third party cover. The repair and replacement of definite parts that are made of fibre, glass, plastic and more is calculated on depreciation basis as per the norms laid down by the IRDA. However, with this additional comprehensive cover, there’s no extra hassle.
3.) Determining the Best Premium for Your Two Wheeler Insurance: The premiums for the Third Party Liability Insurance have been laid down by the IRDA itself; however, if it is comprehensive coverage that you are opting for, the premium differs on the basis of the coverage and the reduction/mark down that you are eligible for.
4.) Make a Checklist of the below to avail yourself the Best Rate:
However, find below an enlistment of the major ones.
Exclusions:
a) Mechanical Breakdown of your Two Wheeler.
b) Driving without a valid driver's license.
c) Driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs and other substance use products.
d) Out of Coverage Geography.
e) If and when your Two Wheeler is used in or for unlawful purposes.
Inclusions:
a) As mentioned earlier, Theft.
b) Riots, Strikes or other Political Proceedings.
c) Natural Damages due to Earthquake, Flood, Hurricance etc.
d) External Accidents.
e) Explosion or Fire.
f) In Transit by Airplane, Rail, Other Vehicles.
5.) Online Purchase of Insurance Policy and its Benefits – It is advisable to buy your Policy from the Online Market due to the following reasons: