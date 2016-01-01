 

2016 Election Results including all 31 Presidential Candidates

 

By Mark Wachtler

Washington, DC (ONN) The 2016 General Election is now complete. Republican Donald Trump won with the most Electoral College delegates. But Hillary Clinton and the Democrats received the most popular votes. There were also 29 other Presidential candidates representing 20 different political parties, from the Libertarian Party at the top to the Pacifist Party at the bottom. See below to view the final 2016 vote totals including all 31 candidates.

 

Candidate - Party - Votes (percent) - States

1. Hillary Clinton – Democratic Party – 65,844,610 (48.05%) – 51

2. Donald Trump – Republican Party – 62,979,636 (45.96%) – 51

3. Gary Johnson – Libertarian Party – 4,488,912 (3.28%) – 51

4. Jill Stein – Green Party – 1,457,038 (1.06%) – 45

5. Evan McMullin – independent – 725,902 (0.53%) – 11

6. Darrel Castle – Constitution Party – 202,979 (0.15%) – 24

7. Gloria La Riva – Peace & Freedom, Socialism & Liberation (PSL) – 74,402 (0.05%) – 8

8. Rocky De La Fuente – Reform Party – 33,133 (0.02%) – 20

9. Richard Duncan – independent – 24,307 (0.02%) – 1

10. Dan Vacek – Legal Marijuana Now Party – 13,546 (0.01%) – 2

11. Alyson Kennedy – Socialist Workers Party – 12,465 (0.01%) – 7

12. Mike Smith – independent – 9,345 (0.01%) – 2

13. Chris Keniston – Veterans Party – 7,248 (0.01%) – 2

14. Mike Maturen – American Solidarity Party – 6,714 (0.00%) – 1

15. Lynn Kahn – independent – 5,730 (0.00%) – 2

16. James Hedges – Prohibition Party – 5,617 (0.00%) – 3

17. Tom Hoefling – America’s Party – 4,845 (0.00%) – 2

18. Monica Moorehead – Workers World Party – 4,319 (0.00%) – 3

19. Laurence Kotlikoff – independent – 3,596 (0.00%) – 2

20. Peter Skewes – American Party – 3,246 (0.00%) – 1

21. Rocky Giordani – independent – 2,752 (0.00%) – 1

22. Emidio Soltysik – Socialist Party, Natural Law Party – 2,704 (0.00%) – 2

23. Scott Copeland – independent – 2,356 (0.00%) – 1

24. Kyle Kopitke – independent – 1,096 (0.00%) – 1

25. Joseph Maldonado – independent – 961 (0.00%) –

26. Rod Silva – Nutrition Party – 751 (0.00%) – 1

27. Khadijah Jacob – Revolutionary Party – 749 (0.00%) – 1

27. Ryan Scott – independent – 749 (0.00%) – 1

29. Jerry White – Socialist Equality Party – 481 (0.00%) – 1

30. Bradford Lyttle – US Pacifist Party – 382 (0.00%) – 1

31. Frank Atwood – independent – 337 (0.00%) – 1

 

*List compiled and published by Whiteout Press. Republication is approved, so long as credit and a return link to this article are included.

 

