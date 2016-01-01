2016 Election Results including all 31 Presidential Candidates
By Mark Wachtler
Washington, DC (ONN) The 2016 General Election is now complete. Republican Donald Trump won with the most Electoral College delegates. But Hillary Clinton and the Democrats received the most popular votes. There were also 29 other Presidential candidates representing 20 different political parties, from the Libertarian Party at the top to the Pacifist Party at the bottom. See below to view the final 2016 vote totals including all 31 candidates.
Candidate - Party - Votes (percent) - States
1. Hillary Clinton – Democratic Party – 65,844,610 (48.05%) – 51
2. Donald Trump – Republican Party – 62,979,636 (45.96%) – 51
3. Gary Johnson – Libertarian Party – 4,488,912 (3.28%) – 51
4. Jill Stein – Green Party – 1,457,038 (1.06%) – 45