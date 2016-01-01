10 Camping Tips to practice in case of Survival Emergency
By Survival Sullivan
(ONN) The next time you go camping, hiking or just out in nature to grill something, take the opportunity to practice survival and learn valuable lessons. You may not be fortunate enough to go to the Army and experience close combat, but you can get to know Mother Nature better and get a taste of what to expect if you finally decide to bug out to the woods.
Let me tell you about a few things you should try out:
#1. Using a magnesium Firestarter or a ferro rod.
Why use matches? Try an alternative way to start a fire, there’s no rush. Once you see it’s not that easy, you’ll learn something. The next time, it’ll be easier and the third time you’ll be a pro.
#2.Carrying a Backpack
Hiking with your backpack will show you just how far you can walk with a heavy weight on your back. Most people severely underestimate how long they can carry their BOB. If you haven’t done this before, do it the next time you go in nature, it’s a real eye-opener.
To take things to the next level, you could ask the other members of the group to let you carry their water bottles or jackets. This will increase the level of difficulty and, of course, your stamina.
#3.Baking potatoes with aluminum foil
That’s exactly what I did the last time I went into the bush. Some people add butter or olive oil but we just cleaned the potatoes and threw them onto the hot coal. Really easy and they were done in about 40-45 minutes.
One of the guys actually took and onion and threw it on the coals just like that. All he had to do is peel it off once it was done... so there’re no shortage of things you can cook on an open fire without fancy equipment.
If your magnesium fire-started has started to bore you, why not go primitive?
If you don’t want to make all the fancy tools to do the bow drill method, you can start with the hand-drill method. The principle is the same, but it’ll take a while. To maximize your chances, use soft, non-resinous woods such as yucca, cedar and aspen.
#5. Making Shelter
You can make one from branches or you can use your tarp. That’s what we did last time, when a torrential rain caught us off-guard. Lucky we set it up before it started to pour.
#6. Crossing a Creek
When was the last time you took off your shoes and socks to cross a river? The next time you see one, even if the water is a little cold, say to yourself: why not?
In a bug out situation, you might not even have time to reason, you’ll just have to go.
#7. Your Personal Water Filter
Now, I know what you’re thinking: why risk drinking water from a river? I’ve read a story not long ago, I think it was on Backdoor Survival, about a water filter that didn’t pass the red dye test...Something you may want to try before you actually drink river water with it.
Better to do this today when medical assistance is available, rather than to try your luck with your filter during a bug-out. Keep in mind you’re not doing this for fun, you’re doing it to be prepared when you have no choice BUT to drink questionable water.
#8. Drying Your Clothes by the Fire
That’s what one friend did after we got caught by rain last time. Well, he actually got wet on purpose to boost his immune system. Needless to say, all his clothes and shoes were soaking wet. It took him a while to dry them and had to sit with no shirt on for almost an hour, but he was fine.
Would you be able to do this?
#9. Your Flashlights
OK, so you might have to stay a little late in the woods. Does that scare you? If so, you just found out another problem you need to fix as part of your survival endeavors.
Walking through the woods at night (or at least at dawn) requires you to be a little more cautions than usual. However, in a survival situation, you might have to move fast, regardless of the conditions. Train your eyes and mind to walk faster through the night. When I was a kind living with my grandparents on our small farm, I didn’t even have a flashlight. When it got dark, I’d find my way home without one.
Got a sling shot or a crossbow? See how well you can aim. You don’t have to hunt squirrels, of course. But practice makes perfect. Don’t wait up until SHTF to learn how to use your survival gear. It’ll be a little too late then.
Final Word
Remember that the skills you acquire are much more important than your gear or even your stockpile. Before you go out in nature, why not take a few minutes to think about one or two things you can practice for your survival? After all, practicing is free...